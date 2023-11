A new drug is worsening the fentanyl crisis and complicating treatment NPR's Scott Simon talks to Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, about how a veterinary sedative called Xylazine is worsening the country's opioid epidemic.

