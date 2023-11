Gaza is called an open-air prison. How did it get to this? NPR's Scott Simon speaks to analyst Tahani Mustafa about the history of Gaza.

History Gaza is called an open-air prison. How did it get to this? Gaza is called an open-air prison. How did it get to this? Listen · 5:04 5:04 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to analyst Tahani Mustafa about the history of Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor