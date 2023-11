Artificial intelligence is being used to ID goose faces AI comes to the animal kingdom: researchers have used advanced facial recognition techniques to track geese and other animals. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on November 2, 2023.)

Technology Artificial intelligence is being used to ID goose faces Artificial intelligence is being used to ID goose faces Listen · 4:21 4:21 AI comes to the animal kingdom: researchers have used advanced facial recognition techniques to track geese and other animals. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on November 2, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor