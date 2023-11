What it's like to live past 100 The number of people living past a hundred has doubled over the last 20 years in the U.S. But what does life feel like at that age? A podcast from member station CapRadio tackles that question.

Health What it's like to live past 100 What it's like to live past 100 Listen · 10:48 10:48 The number of people living past a hundred has doubled over the last 20 years in the U.S. But what does life feel like at that age? A podcast from member station CapRadio tackles that question. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor