Nike Run Club's oddly mindful coach NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Chris Bennett about his work as a running coach on the Nike Run Club App.

Mental Health Nike Run Club's oddly mindful coach Nike Run Club's oddly mindful coach Listen · 9:27 9:27 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Chris Bennett about his work as a running coach on the Nike Run Club App. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor