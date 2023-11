A school board race is Pennsylvania is heating up, with gender policies on the ballot In a Pennsylvania district, school board elections have turned from debates about teacher salaries to issues like gender identity policies. At stake is the chance to drastically shape district policy.

Education A school board race is Pennsylvania is heating up, with gender policies on the ballot A school board race is Pennsylvania is heating up, with gender policies on the ballot Listen · 4:24 4:24 In a Pennsylvania district, school board elections have turned from debates about teacher salaries to issues like gender identity policies. At stake is the chance to drastically shape district policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor