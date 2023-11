Jazz composer Sean Mason on his album 'The Southern Suite' NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to jazz composer Sean Mason about his new album, "The Southern Suite."

Music Interviews Jazz composer Sean Mason on his album 'The Southern Suite' Jazz composer Sean Mason on his album 'The Southern Suite' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to jazz composer Sean Mason about his new album, "The Southern Suite." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor