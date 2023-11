As Israel-Hamas war continues, Secretary Blinken urges humanitarian pauses in Gaza U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his Middle East trip, with a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank and to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, in search of a diplomatic solution to the war.

