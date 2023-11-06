Accessibility links
The Challenges Of Reporting The War In Gaza : 1A War is inherently difficult to cover in real-time.

The war between Israel and Hamas is no different.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called the death toll among journalists in the conflict unprecedented with at least 36 journalists killed since the war began last month.

What kind of challenges are reporters met with? How do those challenges affect the coverage you're getting as a consumer of news?

We discuss what it looks like to cover one of the most complicated conflicts.

The Challenges Of Reporting The War In Gaza

Journalists, relatives and friends pray over the body of Palestine TV journalist Mohamed Abu Hatab and eleven family members the day after they were killed when their home was hit in the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Events unfold quickly, casualties can be hard to verify, social media easily floods with mis and disinformation, and the lives of journalists on the ground are often in danger.

What does it look like to cover one of the most complicated conflicts in modern history as a journalist today? And how do these challenges impact the coverage you're getting as a consumer of news?

