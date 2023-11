3rd Republican presidential primary debate will be held Wednesday in Miami NPR's A Martinez talks to political strategist Rina Shah about what has happened since September's debate — including a new House speaker and the withdrawal of Mike Pence from the presidential race.

Politics 3rd Republican presidential primary debate will be held Wednesday in Miami 3rd Republican presidential primary debate will be held Wednesday in Miami Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to political strategist Rina Shah about what has happened since September's debate — including a new House speaker and the withdrawal of Mike Pence from the presidential race. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor