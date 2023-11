Bills' safety Damar Hamlin honors the heroes in Cincinnati who helped save his life Buffalo's Damar Hamlin will use his foundation to award $1,000 scholarships in honor of 10 medical professionals who tended to him when he suffered cardiac arrest on the field earlier this year.

