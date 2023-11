Former President Donald Trump is set to testify in New York fraud trial Trump and three of his children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, are testifying before a New York judge. They are facing questions over fraudulent Trump Organization financial statements.

Law Former President Donald Trump is set to testify in New York fraud trial Former President Donald Trump is set to testify in New York fraud trial Listen · 3:38 3:38 Trump and three of his children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, are testifying before a New York judge. They are facing questions over fraudulent Trump Organization financial statements. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor