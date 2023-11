How statewide elections in Virginia could affect abortion access Republicans on Tuesday aim to keep control of the Virginia House and flip the Democratic-controlled senate — enabling GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin to enact new limits on abortion access after 15 weeks.

