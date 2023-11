The maker of 'Fortnite' will begin a courtroom fight with high stakes NPR's Michel Martin talks to Adi Robertson of The Verge about Epic Games set to be in federal court in San Francisco Monday for the start of an anti-trust case against Google.

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Adi Robertson of The Verge about Epic Games set to be in federal court in San Francisco Monday for the start of an anti-trust case against Google.