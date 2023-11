120 people in Saline County, Kan., spent the night in the sheriff's new jail The experience Friday night was billed as Slumber in the Slammer. For $20 visitors got a chance to be booked, have a mugshot taken, eat with a rubber spoon and sleep in a cell.

