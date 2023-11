Israel's spy agency is one of the best. How did it not foresee Hamas' attacks? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former Mossad agent Sima Shine about the intelligence failure that the Oct. 7 attacks represent for security services in Israel.

Middle East Israel's spy agency is one of the best. How did it not foresee Hamas' attacks?