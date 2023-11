A man looking for his estranged uncle found him in America's largest public cemetery Two years ago, a former detective set out to track down an uncle who'd been estranged for decades. But early in his search he made a disappointing discovery — his uncle Cesar Irizarry had died.

Family A man looking for his estranged uncle found him in America's largest public cemetery A man looking for his estranged uncle found him in America's largest public cemetery Listen · 8:14 8:14 Two years ago, a former detective set out to track down an uncle who'd been estranged for decades. But early in his search he made a disappointing discovery — his uncle Cesar Irizarry had died. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor