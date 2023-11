The last army base named for a Confederate general is now called Fort Eisenhower The last army base once named for Confederate general, Fort Gordon in Georgia, is now Fort Eisenhower. It's a major milestone in reversing decades of propaganda surrounding the Confederate cause.

