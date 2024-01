Tariq Trotter (Black Thought), Co-Founder Of The Roots : Fresh Air Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought, reflects on his difficult childhood in Philly, his decades-long friendship with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and 50 years of hip-hop. Trotter's new memoir is The Upcycled Self.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews Rob Reiner's new HBO documentary about Albert Brooks.

Fresh Air Tariq Trotter (Black Thought), Co-Founder Of The Roots Tariq Trotter (Black Thought), Co-Founder Of The Roots Listen · 46:11 46:11 Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought, reflects on his difficult childhood in Philly, his decades-long friendship with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and 50 years of hip-hop. Trotter's new memoir is The Upcycled Self.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews Rob Reiner's new HBO documentary about Albert Brooks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor