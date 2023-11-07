Accessibility links
What Happens When Private Security Patrols Public Streets? : 1A If you live near a bustling downtown or shopping center, you may have noticed an increase in private security during the last couple of years. Even places like hospitals, jails, or the occasional Walgreens and gas station have turned to hiring their own security.

According to The New York Times, most major cities now have at least three times as many security guards as police officers on their streets. In the past couple of weeks, private security guards began patrolling areas in Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

This uptick comes as police departments across the country are struggling to find recruits. As private security replaces its public counterpart, questions about training, regulation, and accountability echo through American communities. Especially considering it's easier for some communities to afford it than it is for others.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

What Happens When Private Security Patrols Public Streets?

What Happens When Private Security Patrols Public Streets?

Listen · 33:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908858/1211336085" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Security guards stand outside the entrance to the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, in Boston, Massachusetts. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Security guards stand outside the entrance to the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, in Boston, Massachusetts.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

If you live near a bustling downtown or shopping center, you may have noticed an increase in private security during the last couple of years. Even places like hospitals, jails, or the occasional Walgreens and gas station have turned to hiring their own security.

According to The New York Times, most major cities now have at least three times as many security guards as police officers on their streets. In the past couple of weeks, private security guards began patrolling areas in Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

This uptick comes as police departments across the country are struggling to find recruits.

What does training and regulation look like for security guards? Who is held accountable when things escalate?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.