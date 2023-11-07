Accessibility links
2023 Results: Key Mississippi elections National Democrats are increasingly convinced Mississippi incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves is vulnerable. They've poured millions to help his challenger, Brandon Presley.

NPR Staff

Mississippi voters are casting their ballots for their next governor.

Republican incumbent Tate Reeves is running against Brandon Presley, a Democrat on the state's Public Service Commission who has a very famous last name.

No Mississippi governor has lost re-election in 20 years. But national Democrats are increasingly convinced Reeves is vulnerable. They're pouring millions to help Presley have a serious shot at taking the governor's mansion.

