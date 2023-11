Concerns grow that the Israel-Hamas war will extend beyond Gaza and Israel NPR's Michel Martin talks to Randa Slim, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Middle East Institute, about the possibility of a wider war in the Middle East.

Middle East Concerns grow that the Israel-Hamas war will extend beyond Gaza and Israel Concerns grow that the Israel-Hamas war will extend beyond Gaza and Israel Listen · 4:55 4:55 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Randa Slim, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Middle East Institute, about the possibility of a wider war in the Middle East. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor