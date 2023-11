The governor of Iowa endorses Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential race Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picked up a big endorsement in Iowa — the state that kicks things off for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she's supporting DeSantis.

National The governor of Iowa endorses Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential race The governor of Iowa endorses Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential race Listen · 2:25 2:25 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picked up a big endorsement in Iowa — the state that kicks things off for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she's supporting DeSantis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor