Once known as 'Britain's loneliest sheep' — Fiona is alone no more

After spending at least two years stuck at the bottom of a cliff in Scotland, Fiona was finally rescued, and is now living at a farm about 25 miles north of the border with England.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Once known as Britain's loneliest sheep, Fiona is alone no more. After spending at least two years stuck at the bottom of a cliff in Scotland, Fiona was finally rescued and is now living at a farm about 25 miles north of the border with England. Some animal rights activists feared that she'd become a spectacle because of her social media fame. But the farm's head animal keeper says not to worry. Fiona will live out of the limelight in a small pasture with just a few other sheep. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.