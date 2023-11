Voters in Ohio will decide on a constitutional right to abortion It's the final day of voting on an amendment that would protect the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

National Voters in Ohio will decide on a constitutional right to abortion Voters in Ohio will decide on a constitutional right to abortion Listen · 3:01 3:01 It's the final day of voting on an amendment that would protect the right to an abortion in the state constitution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor