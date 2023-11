2nd Colorado police officer has been found not guilty in Elijah McClain's death In Aurora, officer Nathan Woodyard has been acquitted of all charges in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, who died after being put in a carotid hold by police and given ketamine by paramedics.

National 2nd Colorado police officer has been found not guilty in Elijah McClain's death 2nd Colorado police officer has been found not guilty in Elijah McClain's death Audio will be available later today. In Aurora, officer Nathan Woodyard has been acquitted of all charges in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, who died after being put in a carotid hold by police and given ketamine by paramedics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor