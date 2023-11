British prosecutors filed charges against 4 men over the theft of a toilet The 18-carat gold toilet, valued at nearly $6 million, went missing four years ago from Blenheim Palace — birthplace of Winston Churchill. Police suspect the golden evidence has been melted down.

