After mass shootings, schools rethink ways to keep students safe in the classroom NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Izzy Fried, CEO of Fox2Sierra, a security consulting company in New York, about their dry-erase boards designed to protect classrooms during a school shooting.

National After mass shootings, schools rethink ways to keep students safe in the classroom After mass shootings, schools rethink ways to keep students safe in the classroom Listen · 3:43 3:43 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Izzy Fried, CEO of Fox2Sierra, a security consulting company in New York, about their dry-erase boards designed to protect classrooms during a school shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor