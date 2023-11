For this Israeli general, the horror of Oct. 7 meant a return to the battlefield Yair Golan, a member of Israel's parliament and a major general in the reserves of Israel's military, talks about his instinct the morning of the Hamas attacks to put on his uniform and step in.

Middle East For this Israeli general, the horror of Oct. 7 meant a return to the battlefield For this Israeli general, the horror of Oct. 7 meant a return to the battlefield Listen · 8:13 8:13 Yair Golan, a member of Israel's parliament and a major general in the reserves of Israel's military, talks about his instinct the morning of the Hamas attacks to put on his uniform and step in. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor