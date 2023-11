Could a Democrat make it to the Mississippi governor's mansion? No Mississippi governor has lost re-election in 20 years. But Democrats are increasingly convinced that incumbent Republican Tate Reeves is vulnerable. They're giving millions to help his opponent.

