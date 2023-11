Interview of a lifetime: What it was like to talk with the legendary Barbra Streisand NPR's Juana Summers talks with It's Been a Minute host Brittany Luse about her interview with legend Barbra Streisand, whose memoir is out.

Pop Culture Interview of a lifetime: What it was like to talk with the legendary Barbra Streisand Interview of a lifetime: What it was like to talk with the legendary Barbra Streisand Listen · 8:11 8:11 NPR's Juana Summers talks with It's Been a Minute host Brittany Luse about her interview with legend Barbra Streisand, whose memoir is out. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor