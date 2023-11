WeWork has filed for bankruptcy. Here's a look at its downfall The office-sharing company WeWork has filed for bankruptcy. Once the hottest startup in Silicon Valley, WeWork hit two major hurdles: It ran out of cash and the office-bust of the pandemic.

Business WeWork has filed for bankruptcy. Here's a look at its downfall WeWork has filed for bankruptcy. Here's a look at its downfall Listen · 3:47 3:47 The office-sharing company WeWork has filed for bankruptcy. Once the hottest startup in Silicon Valley, WeWork hit two major hurdles: It ran out of cash and the office-bust of the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor