Wilco's Jeff Tweedy honors the songs that have shaped his life in new memoir NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Wilco lead singer Jeff Tweedy about his new memoir World Within A Song and how he has found meaning through his favorite music.

Music Interviews Wilco's Jeff Tweedy honors the songs that have shaped his life in new memoir Wilco's Jeff Tweedy honors the songs that have shaped his life in new memoir Listen · 7:56 7:56 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Wilco lead singer Jeff Tweedy about his new memoir World Within A Song and how he has found meaning through his favorite music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor