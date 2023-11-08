Barbra Streisand : Fresh Air Throughout her career, Barbra Streisand's mother would send her bad reviews of her performances. The intention was to prevent her daughter from getting a "swelled head," but they also served as fuel for a woman who was determined to be a star — despite all the forces in her life telling her no. "I don't know if it was like, 'I'll prove you wrong,' because [my mother] kept telling me to get a job as a secretary," Streisand says. "I just somehow always saw my future." The EGOT icon spoke with Terry Gross about her career and her memoir, My Name is Barbra.



Also, John Powers reviews the new Australian romantic comedy series Colin from Accounts on Paramount+.

