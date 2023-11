Democrats are celebrating major victories in Tuesday's elections Kentucky Gov. Beshear was reelected. Ohio will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Jessica Taylor, an editor for the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

Politics Democrats are celebrating major victories in Tuesday's elections Democrats are celebrating major victories in Tuesday's elections Listen · 4:51 4:51 Kentucky Gov. Beshear was reelected. Ohio will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Jessica Taylor, an editor for the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor