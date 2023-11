The FTC is threatening legal action against drug makers over patent abuses NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, about drug companies holding patents on medications for much longer than they're supposed to.

Business The FTC is threatening legal action against drug makers over patent abuses The FTC is threatening legal action against drug makers over patent abuses Listen · 3:53 3:53 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, about drug companies holding patents on medications for much longer than they're supposed to. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor