A rare blue diamond sold at Christie's auction house for $44 million The 17.6 carat stone is described as the "largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue gem" to go up for auction. And a Rolex worn by Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now sold for close to $5 million.

