An American family trapped in Gaza for nearly a month makes it back home Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayd and their son Yousef made it out of Gaza and arrived in Massachusetts this week. They were visiting their families in Gaza when war broke out. For 27 days they was trapped.

Middle East An American family trapped in Gaza for nearly a month makes it back home An American family trapped in Gaza for nearly a month makes it back home Audio will be available later today. Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayd and their son Yousef made it out of Gaza and arrived in Massachusetts this week. They were visiting their families in Gaza when war broke out. For 27 days they was trapped. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor