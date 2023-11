Jewish man dies of injuries after an altercation with pro-Palestinian protesters A 69-year-old Jewish man has died as a result of injuries that occurred during a pro-Israel rally near Los Angeles over the weekend. Authorities have not ruled it out as a hate crime.

