If you like movies and trains, there may be a dream job for you in Scotland

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

If you like movies and trains, there may be a dream job waiting for you in Scotland. The ScotRail train company is looking for drivers to take passengers through some of the most scenic routes in the country. One of the locations includes Glenfinnan, which appeared in two "Harry Potter" films - another in Corrour, which appeared in the 1996 film "Trainspotting." No previous experience required, but you have to be at least 20 and pass a physical. No word on whether you had to have seen all eight "Harry Potter" movies.

It's MORNING EDITION.

