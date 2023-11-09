The GOP Hopefuls Take The Debate Stage For The Third Time

Five Republican presidential hopefuls faced off in Miami on Wednesday night for the third GOP debate, the last one of 2023.

The debate participants are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Former President Donald Trump will not be on the stage. Instead, he'll be at a rally in a suburb of Miami nearby.

The debate comes as many states went to the polls – Kentucky re-elected their Democratic governor, Democrats flipped Virginia's state house and Ohio voted to enshrine the right to abortion in its Constitution. Foreign policy is expected to dominate the debate as Israel's war on Gaza enters the fourth week.

What was debated last night? What did the candidates have to say about issues like abortion, the economy and foreign policy?

Joining our panel is Rina Shah. She's a political commentator and strategist. Also with us is Gabe Fleisher, he's the Founder and Editor-in-chief of Wake Up To Politics newsletter and a Senior at Georgetown University, and Alex Thompson also joins us. He's the National Political Correspondent for Axios.

