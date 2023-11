Morning news brief Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces calls to resign. Five GOP presidential candidates met Wednesday night for a third debate in Miami. Striking actors reach a tentative deal with Hollywood studios.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:04 11:04 Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces calls to resign. Five GOP presidential candidates met Wednesday night for a third debate in Miami. Striking actors reach a tentative deal with Hollywood studios. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor