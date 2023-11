Farmers want more money for crop support programs included in Farm Bill As Congress negotiates a new farm bill, some are hoping for higher subsides to help save farms hurt by low crop prices or poor harvests. Others argue the backstops are a waste of taxpayer funds.

National Farmers want more money for crop support programs included in Farm Bill