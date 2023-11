Regulators are alarmed by conditions inside a federal prison in Florida The Justice Department's inspector general's office in May conducted an unannounced inspection at the facility in Tallahassee.

Law Regulators are alarmed by conditions inside a federal prison in Florida Regulators are alarmed by conditions inside a federal prison in Florida Listen · 3:53 3:53 The Justice Department's inspector general's office in May conducted an unannounced inspection at the facility in Tallahassee. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor