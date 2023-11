Iowa voters in one of the most conservative counties speak out about political issues Iowa will be holding the Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15. Voters there will get the first crack at setting the tone for the presidential election year.

National Iowa voters in one of the most conservative counties speak out about political issues Iowa voters in one of the most conservative counties speak out about political issues Listen · 6:21 6:21 Iowa will be holding the Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15. Voters there will get the first crack at setting the tone for the presidential election year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor