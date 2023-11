Tentative deal ends actors' 118-day historic strike against Hollywood studios SAG-AFTRA and the heads of major studios have come to a tentative deal, to end one of the strikes that shut down Hollywood for months.

Business

Tentative deal ends actors' 118-day historic strike against Hollywood studios

SAG-AFTRA and the heads of major studios have come to a tentative deal, to end one of the strikes that shut down Hollywood for months.