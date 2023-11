52 years after the album's release, man on 'Led Zeppelin IV' cover is identified A researcher in England was going through a Victorian photo album when he spotted one he recognized: a bearded man hunched over with a bundle of sticks on his back. The thatcher's name is Lot Long.

