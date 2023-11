History was made at the Country Music Awards in Nashville Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" won single of the year. Chapman got song of the year — making her the first Black songwriter to win in that category.

Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" won single of the year. Chapman got song of the year — making her the first Black songwriter to win in that category.