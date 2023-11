Journalist reflects on the ideological, religious and ethnic conflicts within Israel New York Times journalist Isabel Kershner says before war broke out between Israel and Hamas, it sometimes looked as if Israel was headed toward a civil war. Her new book is The Land of Hope and Fear.

Middle East