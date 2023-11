Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek reelection West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election. Losing him in that seat is a major blow to Democrats' efforts to retain control of the senate.

Elections Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek reelection Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek reelection Listen · 4:27 4:27 West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election. Losing him in that seat is a major blow to Democrats' efforts to retain control of the senate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor